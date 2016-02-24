Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva stunned at Qatar Total Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Yulia Putintseva crashed out of the 2016 Qatar Total Open in Doha after getting eliminated in the second round of the tournament with the prize fund of $2.8 million.

She lost to world №15 Timea Bacsinszky from Switzerland in straight sets 2-6, 6-7 who took their head2head rivalry to 2:0.

The Swiss needed 2h 5min to topple Putintseva and book the third round match with Carla Suarez Navarro from Spain, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.