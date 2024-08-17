Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva upset in Round of 16 at Cincinnati Masters

Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva, world No. 33, failed to advance to the ladies' singles quarterfinals at the ongoing Cincinnati Masters, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

Putintseva suffered loss in the Round of 16 clash with world No. 7 Paula Badosa of Spain. The Spanish athlete beat Yulia scoring 4:6, 4:6. Thus, the Kazakhstani tennis player wrapped up her performance at the tournament.

It bears to remind that Putintseva knocked out world No. 2 Coco Gauff in three sets 6:4, 2:6, 6:4.

This year Cincinnati Masters prize money stands at 3,211,715 US dollars. The winner will earn 523 485 US dollars and 1000 rank points.