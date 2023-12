NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Top-seed Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has claimed the title of the 2019 Nurnberger Versicherungscup in Germany, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

World№ 39 Putintseva stunned Slovenian Tamara Zidanšek in a three-set final 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

The prize fund of the tournament amounts to €250,000.



Recall that in the semifinal Putintseva defeated Romanian Sorana Cirstea.