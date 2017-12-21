Kazakhstani Yuliya Galysheva bags silver at the Freestyle Ski World Cup stage

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Yuliya Galysheva came in second in the freestyle mogul at the 2017/18 FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup stage in Taiwan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Yuliya was sixth in the qualification with 71.53 points, then she came in the fifth in the final-1 gaining 76.71 points.



In the main finals, Galysheva gave in to the full, earning 77.79 points, which was enough to secure the second place.

American Joelin Kauf won the stage with 77.90 points, and the third place went to the Canadian Andi Naude (77.64).