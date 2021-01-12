EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:34, 12 January 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Zara Darken ranks among Top 30 Tennis Europe Junior Rankings, Girls U14

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Zara Darken, 13, climbed 60 spots to sit on the 30th position in the Top 30 Tennis Europe Junior Rankings, Girls U14, olympic.kz reports.

    She broke into the Top 30 after effective performance at TE tournaments such as Tennis Park Open by Head and Ukrainian Junior Open.

    Notably, Zara is the youngest tennis player ranking among the Top 30 Tennis Europe Junior Rankings.


    Tags:
    Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!