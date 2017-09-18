EN
    09:12, 18 September 2017

    Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas claims first WTA title in Japan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Zarina Diyas has claimed the first WTA title in her career in Japan, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The Kazakhstani qualifier defeated home favorite Miyu Kato in straight sets 6-2, 7-5 to win the Japan Women's Open crown in Tokyo.

    In Tokyo, the 23-year-old Diyas demonstrated impressive tennis beating 2nd seed Zhang Shuai, 8th seed and another Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva and defending champion Christina McHale along the way to the final.  

     

     

