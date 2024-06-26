Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas gets off to a good start in 2024 Wimbledon qualifying

Women's singles qualifying round at the Wimbledon 2024 has started in London, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation (KTF).

Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas defeated world No. 208 Mananchaya Sawangkaew in the first set with a score of 7-5, 7-5. In the second round, Zarina will face the American Sachia Vickery (ranked 138th).

The Wimbledon Championships represents the pinnacle of Zarina’s tennis career. The Kazakh athlete has twice advanced to the fourth round of the tournament in 2014 and 2015.