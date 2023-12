NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Zarina Diyas has advanced to the semifinals of the W80 Gifu tournament in Japan with the prize fund of $80,000, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

In the quarterfinal match Diyas seeded third at the tournament routed Japanese Kurumi Nara in three sets 2-6, 7-6, 6-2.



In the semis she will face Aussie qualifier Maddison Inglis.