CHICAGO. KAZINFORM - Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan has advanced to the main draw of the WTA 250 Chicago Women's Open in the US, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan eliminated British Eden Silva 6-0, 6-1 and South Korean Han Na-lae 7-5, 1-6, 1-6 in the qualification rounds of the WTA 250 Chicago Women's Open.

Diyas is to take on Kristina Mladenovic of France in a main draw match.