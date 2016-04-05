EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:18, 05 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas routed in Volvo Car Open 1st round

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Zarina Diyas crashed out of the WTA's Volvo Car Open in Charleston, U.S., Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    World №86 Diyas was toppled by 12th-seed Aussie Daria Gavrilova in three sets 1-6, 6-1, 3-6.

    The Kazakhstan hit five aces and made three double faults, whereas Gavrilova served three aces.

    It is worth mentioning that Gavrilova who is ranked 49 spots higher in the WTA rankings lost to Diyas at Miami Masters this year.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!