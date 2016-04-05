Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas routed in Volvo Car Open 1st round

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Zarina Diyas crashed out of the WTA's Volvo Car Open in Charleston, U.S., Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

World №86 Diyas was toppled by 12th-seed Aussie Daria Gavrilova in three sets 1-6, 6-1, 3-6.



The Kazakhstan hit five aces and made three double faults, whereas Gavrilova served three aces.



It is worth mentioning that Gavrilova who is ranked 49 spots higher in the WTA rankings lost to Diyas at Miami Masters this year.