14:03, 08 March 2016 | GMT +6
Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas up in WTA rankings
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) released an updated version of its rankings on Monday.
Kazakhstan's highest ranked tennis player among women Yulia Putintseva lost one spot and slid to №56 in the updated rankings, Sports.kz reports.
Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan retained the 72nd spot.
Zarina Diyas slightly improved her position by moving up from №95 to №87.
American Serena Williams tops the rankings with 9,245 points. German Angelique Kerber is ranked second. Agnieszka Radwanska from Poland rounds out the top 3.