Kazakhstani Zhibek Kulambayeva propels to ITF Dominican Republic 10A quarterfinals

World No. 151 Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan played her first bout in Women’s Doubles at the ITF Dominican Republic 10A in Punta Cana, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Paired with Indian Sahaja Yamalapalli, the Kazakh tennis player clashed with the American duo of Kolie Allen and Hibah Shaikh in Women’s Doubles 1/8 finals. Kulambayeva and Yamalapalli advanced to the quarterfinals by winning in two sets with a score of 6:3, 6:2. The match lasted 1 hour and 27 minutes.

Kazakh tennis star Zhibek Kulambayeva has reached a career milestone by advancing to the women’s singles quarterfinals at the ITF W75 Zagreb in Croatia. This achievement marks her highest progression in an international tournament to date.

