    12:17, 11 May 2024

    Kazakhstani Zhibek Kulambayeva upset in semis of ITF doubles tennis event in Slovakia

    Photo: Sports.kz

    Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulumbayeva failed to advance to the final of the ITF W75 Trnava 2024 doubles tennis tournament in Slovakia, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstani Kulumbayeva paired with Greek Sapfo Sakellaridi was upset by Slovak Dalila Jakupovic and American Sabrina Santamaria 4-6, 4-6 in the semifinal of the doubles tennis event.

    Previously, the 23-year-old Kazakhstani tennis player together with Dutch Jasmijn Gimbrere grabbed the ITF W35 Hammamet doubles title

