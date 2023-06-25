EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:17, 25 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Zhubanazar clinches bronze at Judo Grand Slam in Mongolia

    None
    Photo: press service of the Judo Federation of Kazakhstan
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani judoka Abylaikhan Zhubanazar claimed bronze at the Ulaanbaatar Grand Slam 2023 in Mongolia, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    The Kazakhstani stunned Mongolian judoka Bolor-Ochir Gereltuya in the Men’s -81kg weight class to capture bronze.

    The Kazakh squad comprised 17 judokas in weight categories ranging from -60 kg to +100 kg.

    This is the first medal for Kazakhstan at the Grand Slam tournament in Mongolia which kicked off on June 23. The event is scheduled to run through June 25.


    Tags:
    Judo Kazakhstan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!