EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:21, 18 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Zhukayev gets through 2023 Hall of Fame Open finals

    None
    Photo: ktf.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Beibit Zhukayev played his semifinal match at the 2023 Hall of Fame Open in New Port, the U.S., Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

    Zhukayev played vs French Jaimee Floyd Angele to win him in three sets 6:7, 6:4, 6:4. The game lasted for two hours and 24 minutes.

    During the game, Zhukayev hit 8 aces and made 2 double faults. Besides, he won 5 points and 3 games in a row.

    Presently, Zhukayev holds today 242nd line in the global ATP rankings, and Floyd Angele stands 495th.


    Tags:
    Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!