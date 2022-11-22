EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:37, 22 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Zhukayev qualifies into 2nd round of Yokkaichi Challenger in Japan

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Beibit Zhukayev (ranked 315th in ATP ranking) won over Japanese Yuta Shimizu (ranked 403rd in ATP) in the first round of Yokkaichi Challenger in Japan.

    During the match, which lasted for an hour, Zhukayev hit seven aces, made five double faults and realized four breaks. The match ended with the score 6:1, 6:4.

    In the second round, Zhukayev will face Yosuke Watanuki (ranked 173rd in ATP ranking).


    Фото: ktf.kz
    Tags:
    Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!