Kazakhstani Zulfiya Gabidullina advances to final of para swimming event at Paris Paralympics

Kazakhstan’s para swimmer Zulfiya Gabidullina reached the Women's 50m Freestyle S4 final at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, Kazinform News Agency reports.

With a result of 42.85 seconds, Kazakhstan’s Zulfiya Gabidullina came in third in the Women's 50m Freestyle S4 Heat 1 para swimming event, thus qualifying for the final of the Paris Paralympics.

Earlier it was reported that Zulfiya Gabidullina of Kazakhstan finished 10th in the Women's 150m Individual Medley - SM4 Finals at the 17th Summer Paralympic Games in Paris.

This is the fourth Paralympic Games in Zulfiya’s swimming career.

Team Kazakhstan has so far won five medals, including two gold, two silver and one bronze ones, at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Paris, France.