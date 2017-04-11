Kazakhstanis advance to final stage of EURO-2018

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's national team made its way to the final stage of Futsal EURO 2018, Kazinform correspondent reports.

This became known after the victory against the Czech Republic in the last game of the main qualifying round, held in Almaty at Almaty Arena.

The first half was quite active, and Douglas scored a quick goal for the hosts in the 5th minute. Mikhail Pershin of Kazakhstan put another ball in the back of the net a minute before the end of the first half. Douglas scored again in the second half.

As a winner, Kazakhstan advances to the final stage, while the Czech national team, as the runner-up, will participate in the playoffs.

The final stage of Futsal EURO 2018 will be held in Slovenia in 2018.

Earlier Kazakhstan beat Macedonia 3-0, Denmark 5-0.

Czech Republic - Kazakhstan

Goals: Douglas 4:26 (0-1), Pershin 19:01 (0-2), Douglas 38:00 (0-3).