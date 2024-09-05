Kazakhstani Akmaral Nauatbek reaches Paris Paralympics final

Kazakhstani Akmaral Nauatbek has reached the women -48 kg J2 finals at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Paris, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

Kazakhstan’s Akmaral Nauatbek outperformed Eke Cahide of Türkiye 11-0 in the 48 kg J2 semifinal bout at the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in Paris.

Earlier, Nauatbek defeated India’s Kokila by ippon in the 48 kg J2 quarterfinal.

The Kazakhstani is to take on next Sandrine Martinet of France.

Previously, it was reported that Kazakhstani para swimmer Amir Muratbekov advanced to the Paris Paralympics final.

Kazakhstan, currently, ranks 46th in the overall medal standings at the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in Paris, one gold, one silver and one bronze medals.