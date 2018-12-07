EN
    08:13, 07 December 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstanis awarded medals on behalf of Japan's Emperor

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Embassy in Japan held an annual reception in honor of the birthday of His Majesty, The Emperor of Japan, Kazinform reports. 


    On December 23 His Majesty Emperor Akihito will celebrate his 85th anniversary. Next year the Emperor will mark his 30th anniversary of his accession to the throne. Emperor Akihito is expected to abdicate on April 30, 2019.

    Deputy of the Kazakh Majilis Nurlan Dulatbekov and CEO of Astana International University Tolebai Rakhypbekov were awarded The Order of the Rising Sun. President of the Nazarbayev University Shigeo Katsu was awarded a certificate of appreciation on behalf of the Foreign Minister of Japan.

    The Order of the Rising Sun is awarded to foreign citizens for outstanding merits in the development of friendship with Japan and other spheres. Five Kazakhstanis, including the Kazakh President, have been awarded the order so far.

     

