EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:58, 08 July 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstanis bag 3 medals at Artistic Swimming World Cup in Hungary

    swimming
    Photo: Olympic.kz

    Kazakhstan claimed three medals at the Artistic Swimming World Cup in Budapest, Hungary, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Kazakhstani artistic swimmer Viktor Dryuzin hauled silver in the solo free category at the tournament. Eduard Kim and Nargiz Bolatova of Kazakhstan won the mixed duet technical silver medal as well.

    The Kazakhstani women’s artistic swimming squad clinched the acrobatic bronze at the tournament.

    Tags:
    Swimming Kazakhstan Sport
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Currently reading
    x