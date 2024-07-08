Kazakhstanis bag 3 medals at Artistic Swimming World Cup in Hungary

Kazakhstan claimed three medals at the Artistic Swimming World Cup in Budapest, Hungary, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

Kazakhstani artistic swimmer Viktor Dryuzin hauled silver in the solo free category at the tournament. Eduard Kim and Nargiz Bolatova of Kazakhstan won the mixed duet technical silver medal as well.

The Kazakhstani women’s artistic swimming squad clinched the acrobatic bronze at the tournament.