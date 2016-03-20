Kazakhstanis believe in their leader - observer from Israel

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - International observer from Israel Joel Razvozov lauded Kazakhstanis for high voter turnout at the snap parliamentary elections.

"Everything is going in an orderly manner. Voters are quite active. 25% of voters have cast their votes in just three hours since the opening of the polling station. The turnout is terrific. It feels like people believe in their leader," Mr. Razvozov said at the polling station №89 at the National Library of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The elections to the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament and maslikhats of all levels kicked off in all cities of Kazakhstan on Sunday morning. 9,840 polling stations will be open from 07:00 a.m. till 08:00 p.m. 817 international observers and 147 representatives of foreign mass media accredited in Kazakhstan monitor the election process.