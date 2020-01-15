EN
    18:15, 15 January 2020

    Kazakhstanis bought over 15,000 gold bars in 2019

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstanis bought 15,732 gold weighted bullions in 2019 under the programme of sale and purchase of fine gold weighted bullions launched by the National Bank in 2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The total weight of gold bullions is 469,320grams (469kg).

    Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan leads in sale of gold weighted bullions to the population.

    The gold bars are sold in 5g, 10g, 20g, 50g and 100g.

    Meanwhile, 84 gold weighted bullions with the total weight of 2,600g were repurchased in 2019.

    The cost of the gold is 18,842.31 tenge per a gram.



    Economy Statistics
