Kazakhstanis buy less foreign currency

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In June, the volume of the net purchase of cash US dollars by the population at the exchange offices decreased by 9.8% compared to the previous month and amounted to $316.0 million, the press service of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.

The volume of the net purchase of the cash US dollars by the population is at the lowest in 11 years (the average net purchase in June in 2005-2015 was $771.6 million), except for 2016, when there was a net sale of cash US dollars.

In addition, in June, compared with May, there was a simultaneous decrease in the purchase of cash US dollars (by 1.9%) and the growth of their gross sales (by 4.0%) by the population.

Since the beginning of 2017, the net purchase of cash US dollars by the population amounted to $1444.6 million. In January-June of 2016, net sales amounted to $759.8 million.