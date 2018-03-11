Kazakhstanis can enter India on e-Visa

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Government of India provides an opportunity for Kazakhstani citizens to obtain electronic visa in addition to the available visa services, Kazinform refers to the Indian Embassy.

The electronic visa is issued in three categories to regular passport holders: tourist e-Visa, business e-Visa and medical e-Visa.

In order to obtain an electronic visa, applicants must fill in an application form online at https://indianvisaonline.gov.in/evisa/tvoa.html not more than 4 days prior to the arrival date for 120 days period.

Once the visa request form is processed within 72 hours, the electronic travel authorization will be sent to the applicant by e-mail.

Travelers must have ETA copy together with the passport during the trip. The electronic visa is valid for 60 days after arrival in India. Two-time visa is permitted for tourist e-Visa and business e-Visa, and triple-entry visa is allowed for medical e-Visa.

The fee for the electronic visa is USD 50 or the amount equivalent to Indian rupees. Bank transactions charge 2.5% in addition to other e-Visa tariffs.

Electronic visa can be provided maximum two times throughout the year.

For more detailed information, please visit e-Visa.

Фото: hindustantimes.com