EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:35, 13 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstanis can report extremist activities on Prosecutor General’s website

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A special section on combating extremism and terrorism has been created on the Prosecutor General's Office website. Now Kazakhstanis can anonymously report on suspicious people, extremist activities, illegal drug, explosives and weapons trade, and even people drawing graffiti's etc.

    "The Prosecutor General's Office has created a special section on its website where users can anonymously leave their notifications (messages) on extremist and terrorist activities by filling in a special form. In case there are supporting materials (photos, screenshots, video or audio), they can be attached to the notification", the press-service's statement reads.

    In this section users will also be able to share their suggestions and ideas on combating extremism and terrorism.

     

    Tags:
    Prosecutor General's Office Terrorism News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!