Kazakhstanis can stay in Georgia for 365 days without a visa

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Governments of Georgia and Montenegro has relaxed visa regime for citizens of Kazakhstan, according to the Kazakh MFA's press service.

In accordance with the Georgia's government decree as of June 5, 2014, since June 8, 2015 all citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan may stay on the territory of Georgia without a visa for a year. Under the new regulations adopted by the government of Montenegro as of April 23, 2015, all citizens of Kazakhstan may stay on the territory of the country without a visa for up to 30 days from April 15 through October 31, 2015.