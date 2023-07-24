EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:39, 24 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstanis can travel to almost 30 destinations visa-free

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Nationals of Kazakhstan can travel to 29 countries of the world visa-free, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    On top of that, holders of the Kazakhstani diplomatic and service passports are exempted from visa requirements in certain countries.

    If the Kazakhstani national is staying in Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan for a period of over 30 days, he or she must register with the relevant authorities. The analogous period consists of 5 days in case of Uzbekistan.

    Kazakhstanis can stay up 14 days in Hong Kong, Iran, and Oman, 28 days in Barbados, 30 days in Argentine, Brazil, Malaysia, the Republic of Maldives, the UAE, Serbia, the Philippines, and Ecuador, 90 days in Albania, Columbia, Costa Rica, Moldova, Mongolia, Russia, and Ukraine, 180 days in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and 1 year in Georgia.

    Moreover, the citizens of Kazakhstan can stay for up to 90 days in Türkiye visa-free and for up to 30 days in South Korea.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Tourism Foreign policy Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!