    16:36, 04 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstanis can vote at upcoming parliamentary elections while being abroad

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstanis will be able to cast their votes at the upcoming elections to Majilis and maslikhats at special polling stations abroad, according to Secretary of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Meldeshov.

    "Citizens of Kazakhstan who will be aboard on the day of elections to Majilis and maslikhats (March 20) can cast their votes at 65 polling stations there," Mr. Meldeshov announced at a press briefing on Thursday.
    He admitted that the polling stations hadn't been organized in all foreign countries so far.
    "There are 65 polling stations abroad. For example, we have three or four polling stations in Russia, two polling stations in the U.S. and one polling station in other 60 countries," he added.

