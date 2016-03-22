Kazakhstanis’ choice at parliamentary elections to define country’s destiny in nearest time – intl observer

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM International observers highly evaluated the organization of March 20 parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan.

According to Alexander Nalvadov, a representative of the CIS International Observers Mission, Chairman of the Election Commission of Orenburg region, elections in Aktobe region were held without any violations of legislation and people cast their votes freely, as per the principles of election law.

“We saw how state authorities interact with election commissions. Preparations for the elections were carried out both by the election commissions and governmental agencies, which proves Kazakhstan’s striving to ensure transparent election process. As is known, election commissions tackle such issues as holding elections and ensuring and protection of people's right to vote. I would like to note that elections were held at a very high level,” said Nalvadov.

Noteworthy to say, that nine observers from the CIS Mission monitored the elections in the region.

Pavel Khomtsov, an observer, Deputy Chairman of the Orenburg Regional Election Commission, also praised the level of preparation for the elections.

“Everything we saw in Aktobe region proves that election process is given much attention to date: good preparation; high-level turnout, independent and free expression of will by voters. None of the voting stations received complaints or remarks regarding the election commissions’ work. The choice made by Kazakhstanis on March 20 will define the destiny of the country in the nearest time,” he added.