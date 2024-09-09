Kazakhstanis claim 2 bronze mas-wrestling medals at World Nomad Games

Takhmina Kozhamberdiyeva and Assylmurat Birimzhan brought Team Kazakhstan two bronze medals in the mas-wrestling competitions at the 5th World Nomad Games in Astana, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Multi-time arm-wrestling champion Takhmina Kozhamberdiyeva claimed the women’s 55kg mas-wrestling bronze, sharing the third place with Courtney Hollihan of Canada, at the ongoing World Nomad Games in the Kazakh capital.

Kyrgyzstan’s Elza Abdykadyrova and Leila Shagisultanova hauled the women’s 55kg mas-wrestling gold and silver, respectively.

Assylmurat Birimzhan brought Kazakhstan the men’s 65kg mas-wrestling bronze.

Photo: Ralina Jakisheva

It was previously reported that Kazakhstani Albina Bakhiyeva and Azhar Salykova claimed gold and silver in the Kurash events at the World Nomad Games in the Kazakh capital, Astana.

Earlier it was reported that Yermek Kuralbay, Almat Latipbek and Daryn Otkelbay of Kazakhstan claimed three gold medals in the audaryspak (horseback wrestling) events at the Games.

To note, the 5th World Nomad Games will run through September 13 in the Kazakh capital of Astana.