Kazakhstanis claim 2 gold medals at Asian Karate Championships

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Two Kazakhstani athletes won gold medals in the finals of the Asian Karate Championships taking place in Almaty city, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Kazakhstanis Moldir Zhanbyrbai and Andrei Aktauov claimed gold in the finals of the Asian Karate Championships.

Moldir was victorious over Filipino karateka Junna Tsukii in the women’s 50kg final.

Andrei won over Bargi Yasir of Saudi Arabia in the decisive bout in the 55 kg category.



