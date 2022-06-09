Kazakhstanis’ digital literacy level at 85.3%.

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The level of digital literacy among Kazakhstani population aged 6 and over improved from 82% in 2020 to 85.3% in 2021.

In 2018 this indicator was at 77.3% only, Kazinform learnt from Energyprom.kz.

Provision of households with laptops reduced from 54.7% in 2020 to 52.8% in 2021. Their number per 1,000 people reduced from 170 to 164.

In regional breakdown the highest digital literacy level is observed in Nur-Sultan - 94.6%. Then come Almaty region (89.3%) and Almaty city (88.9%). The worst results are recorded in North Kazakhstan and West Kazakhstan regions– 76.5% and 76.8%, respectively.

The target set in Digital Kazakhstan 2018-2022 program was to raise the population’s digital literacy level to 81.5% in 2021 (the program lost its effect to date). North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Akmola and Karaganda regions did not reach the goals set.

The average level of digital literacy among the population aged from 6 to 74 in 2021 made 87.3%. Unfortunately, North Kazakhstan and West Kazakhstan regions did not achieve the target set at 81.5%. Their digital literacy indicators were 80.2% and 79.2%, respectively.