Kazakhstanis donated over 500M tenge - Nur Otan Party

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - People of Kazakhstan have already donated over 500 million tenge to help those affected by the Arys tragedy, revealed Secretary of the Nur Otan Party Tamara Duissenova during the press briefing of the Central Communications Service in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

"Presently, people have donated a little over 500 million tenge as well as 518 tons of humanitarian aid, including food, construction materials, bedding, etc." Tamara Duissenova said.



Recall that the Nur Otan Party launched the nationwide charity campaign #ArysBizbirgemiz to help the Arys residents affected by the explosions at the military warehouse at the military unit in Turkestan region. All Kazakhstanis supported the campaign demonstrating their unity.