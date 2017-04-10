Kazakhstanis fall in WTA rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The WTA has released the updated version of its rankings, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan crashed out of the top 30 of the rankings sliding from №29 to №31. Yaroslava Shvedova also lost a couple of spots ending up at №51.



German Angelique Kerber still leads the rankings followed by American Serena Williams. Ranked 3rd is Czech Karolina Plišková. Slovak Dominika Cibulkova and Romanian Simona Halep round out the top 5.