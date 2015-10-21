Kazakhstanis fly to 87 international destinations - Investment and Development Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani passengers fly to 87 international destinations, this has been said by chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee under the Ministry for Investment and Development Beken Seidakhmetov.

According to his words, the annual growth dynamics of passengers carried by the airlines of Kazakhstan is 10 - 11%. Thus, the number of passengers carried by Kazakhstan airlines in 2013 amounted to 5 million, in 2014 - 5.5 million, and in the first half of the current year - 2.6 million. Total Kazakhstani passengers fly to 87 international destinations including to CIS countries - 52 routes, to the EU countries - 9 routes, to countries of South-East Asia - 11 routes and to the states of the Middle East - 15 routes. At present more than 100 flights are made between Astana and Almaty on a weekly basis. Mr.Seidakhmetov recalled that in the framework of the President's instructions on expanding the geography of flights, this year Kazakhstani airlines have launched 7 new routes. "As part of the Plan of the Nation "100 specific steps", a network of regular air links with leading financial centers will be expanded. To date, the airport of Astana offers flights to seven of twelve international financial centers including Frankfurt, Beijing, Istanbul, Moscow, Seoul, London, and Paris. Fights to another five destinations - Dubai, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, New York - are expected to be launched before 2019," concluded chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee under the Ministry for Investment and Development Beken Seidakhmetov.