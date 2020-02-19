EN
    12:39, 19 February 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstanis from the coronavirus-hit ship to return home soon, FM

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As earlier reported, two women and two children from Kazakhstan were onboard the coronavirus-hit cruise ship put on quarantine near Japan.

    Passengers of the Diamond Princess started today disembarking after the two-week isolation. All of them had to undergo additional tests.

    «Kazakhstanis will return home soon if they tested negative for the virus. Those found to be infected with the pneumonia-causing virus will undergo treatment in Japan,» Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi said.


