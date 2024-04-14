EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:15, 14 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstanis haul 6 medals at World Deaf Judo Championships 2024

    sport
    Photo: sports.kz

    Team Kazakhstan claimed six medals, including two gold, three silver and one bronze ones, at the World Deaf Judo Championships 2024 in Turkestan, Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Kazakhstan’s Altunbek Kakitayev claimed the 66kg gold, and Shadiyar Kuandyk won the 73kg gold at the tournament.

    Dina Irzhanova (57kg), Yersin Bolatov (60kg), Nurmukhammed Aldibek (66kg) brought Kazakhstan silver medals, and Ferida Karaogly – bronze.

    Tags:
    Judo Sport
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!