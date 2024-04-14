Kazakhstanis haul 6 medals at World Deaf Judo Championships 2024

Team Kazakhstan claimed six medals, including two gold, three silver and one bronze ones, at the World Deaf Judo Championships 2024 in Turkestan, Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Kazakhstan’s Altunbek Kakitayev claimed the 66kg gold, and Shadiyar Kuandyk won the 73kg gold at the tournament.

Dina Irzhanova (57kg), Yersin Bolatov (60kg), Nurmukhammed Aldibek (66kg) brought Kazakhstan silver medals, and Ferida Karaogly – bronze.