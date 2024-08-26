Kazakhstanis have an opportunity to study at the world’s 7 best engineering universities

The Bolashak Center for International Programs compiled a review of the 7 best engineering universities in the world according to the QS World University Rankings by Subject: engineering & technology, Kazinform News Agency cites its press service.

The Bolashak Program (the Bolashak International Scholarship) offers a unique opportunity to study in the world's best universities. It focuses on training highly skilled personnel in priority spheres such as engineering and medicine and helps students thrive in their future careers.

Technical University of Munich (TUM), Germany

TUM is one of the best engineering universities in Europe. It ranks 14th in engineering in the QS World University Rankings. It offers over 20 degree programs majoring in natural science and engineering.

National University of Singapore (NUS)

NUS is placed 11th in engineering. It offers over 30 various degree programs in engineering. It is the leading university in Asia known for its advanced research and innovation programs in engineering.

Imperial College London, the UK

Imperial College London is a world-class university ranking 7th in engineering according to the QS World University Rankings by Subject . It gives students access to exclusive opportunities to develop their leadership skills.

The University of Cambridge, the UK

The University of Cambridge takes the 4th spot in engineering with the QS World University Rankings by Subject. It offers 25 engineering degree programs and allows students to participate in international research programs.

California Institute of Technology (Caltech), the U.S.

Caltech is ranked 10th in the QS World University Rankings. It has 10 various degree programs in engineering. It is a perfect place to explore projects using advanced technologies.

Stanford University, the U.S.

Stanford ranks second in the world for engineering & technology in the QS World University Rankings by Subject. It gives an opportunity to receive a first-class education and access to a start-up culture.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) ranks first according to the QS World University Rankings. It offers over 35 various programs to gain research experience. It is known for its innovative research and technology that change the world.

For more details visit bolashak.gov.kz.