Kazakhstanis haven't contacted Embassy in wake of Munich terror attack

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstanis who are in Munich at the moment haven't contacted the embassy in the wake of the recent terror attack, a source at the Kazakh Embassy in Germany told Kazinform.

According to most recent reports, at least 10 people died in Friday's terror attack at the Olympia shopping mall in Munich.



The Munich police confirmed that a person linked to the attack is among the ten dead. They believe he committed suicide.



The attack was carried out by one gunman who turned out to be the 18-year-old German-Iranian dual national who resided in Munich.