Kazakhstanis in Belgium to vote in referendum

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM A polling station at the Kazakh Embassy in Belgium will open its doors on June 5, the day of the national referendum on amendments to the Constitution of Kazakhstan, a Kazinform correspondent reports.

It will open at 07:00 a.m. for Kazakhstanis permanently residing in Belgium and Luxembourg or entering the countries temporarily to let them vote in the national referendum. Some 200 Kazakhstanis, namely, diplomats, and their family members, journalists, businessmen, and students, are expected to cast their votes.

The voting will last until 08:00 p.m. Central European Time.