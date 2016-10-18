EN
    19:18, 18 October 2016

    Kazakhstanis in China warned of typhoons Sarika and Haima

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstanis who are currently staying or residing in China have been warned of typhoons Sarika and Haima approaching China.

    According to Marat Igali, director of the Tourism Industry Department of the Ministry for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the nationals of Kazakhstan in China should observe safety precautions in order to avoid accidents.

    "The Tourism Industry Department of the Ministry for Investment and Development highly recommends Kazakhstani tourists in the Chinese provinces that were and will be hit by the typhoons to observe safety precautions and follow the instruction of local authorities to avoid accidents," Igali wrote in a Facebook post.

    The department also urged Kazakhstanis planning trips to Southeast Asia to keep in mind the meteorological conditions and weather forecasts in China.

    On Tuesday, hundreds of flights were canceled across China due to Typhoon Sarika.

