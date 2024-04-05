Kazakhstanis’ indifference could contribute to settlement of systemic issues in country’s development, says Karin

Kazakh State Counselor Yerlan Karin believes that thanks to the active participation and indifference of Kazakhstanis, the country will be able not only effectively stand against emergency situations but also cope with systemic issues of its development, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The government bodies in the capital and regions are fully focused on the elimination of the aftermath caused by the floods and preventing a worsening of the situation. All relevant government bodies and services, regional administrations work on a round-the-clock regime. In total, over nine thousand people and up to two thousand vehicles are engaged in the rescue operations. Since the beginning of the floods, up to 19 thousand people, including eight thousand kids, have been rescued and evacuated in 11 regions affected by floods. Operational meetings are held regularly at the level of the Head of State and the government. The President left for one of the regions, not the nearest but the most remote, where the natural disaster is the most massive. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev always arrives at the scene so as to personally control the situation and support residents. Besides, the republican information headquarters to conduct continuous aware raising work among the population on the measures taken and the current situation was set up. The round-the-clock work of the headquarters is synchronized with the work of the operational headquarters of the government and coordinated by the Administration of the President, wrote Karin on his Telegram channel.

According to him, public activists and volunteers conduct huge work to assist those affected and collect humanitarian aid. Nationwide, over 20 thousand volunteers provide assistance in different activities, collecting 430 tons of food products, 150 tons of non-food products and around three tons of pharmaceuticals at 31 aid collection centers.

This all demonstrates solidarity and responsibility of our citizens. Thanks to such active participation and indifference of Kazakhstanis, the country will be able not only effectively stand against emergency situations but also cope with systemic issues of its development, said Karin.

As the Kazakh State Counselor stressed, over the past few years, the state and the public generate best ways to solve many existing issues owing to the dialogue platforms created.