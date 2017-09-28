Kazakhstanis injured in road accident in Turkey may be airlifted back home

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Tourism Industry Committee of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan keeps the situation around the Kazakhstani nationals injured in the road accident in Turkey under control, Kazinform reports.

"Presently, the committee makes all necessary steps to return the citizens of Kazakhstan injured as a result of the car crash in the Turkish province of Antalya on September 21 back home," the committee said in a statement.



The committee confirmed that families and friends as well as representatives of those injured had not contacted it and the officials of the committee had learnt about the incident from the Kazakh Consul in Antalya, Bauyrzhan Abdrakhmanov.



The fact that all seven Kazakhstani citizens had no insurance and traveled to Turkey independently (not though tour operators) made the situation worse.



"There are seven nationals of Kazakhstan among those injured in the road accident. To date, three of them have returned to Kazakhstan. Four others are still in Turkey. They are all in stable condition. Kazakhstani diplomats made sure that the injured Kazakhstanis had received necessary medical treatment. At the moment, we are figuring out how to transport our citizens back home. It should be noted that the committee held talks with Air Astana company. The air carrier agreed to fly the parents of those injured back to Kazakhstan free of charge since they had run out of money during their stay in Turkey. In general, the committee keeps the situation under control. The injured tourists and their parents will return home in the nearest future," the committee added.



Additionally, the committee requested the Ministry of Healthcare of Kazakhstan to look into the possibility of airlifting the injured Kazakhstanis who cannot move independently. Currently, this issue is under consideration.



Earlier it was reported that four Kazakhstanis remaining in Turkey will return home on Thursday.