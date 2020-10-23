Kazakhstanis launch I’m proud of my flag campaign on social media

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Men tuymdy maktan etemin (I’m proud of my flag) campaign launched by the people of Kazakhstan on social media has gone viral, Kazinform reports.

Many Kazakhstanis, including public figures and athletes, have shared their photos with the national flag of Kazakhstan on Instagram, Facebook pages as well as YouTube channels.

For instance, silver medalist of the Sidney Summer Olympics Mukhtarkhan Dildabekov and the participant of Athens and Beijing Summer Olympic Games,, Aliya Yussupova, posted photos with the hashtag #mentuymdymaktanetemin.

Svetlana Rudik, head of the historical and regional studies museum named after Beimbet Mailin, who joined the campaign on social media says that the flag is one of the symbols of the state and represents its sovereignty. The flag should be treated with profound respect. She also urged her colleges and other people to join the campaign.



