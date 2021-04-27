EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:39, 27 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstanis Levit, Bibosynov reach finals of boxing tournament in Serbia

    None
    None
    BELGRADE. KAZINFORM – The 58th Belgrade Winner semi-finals have been wrapped up in Belgrade, Serbia, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

    Saken Bibosynov of Kazakhstan (52kg) won a boxer from Romania to make his way to the finals of the tournament. In the semi-final bout in the 63kg weight class Yertugan Zeinullinov defeated a Serbian boxer. Oralbay Nurbek (81kg) beat his opponent from Russia.

    Kazakhstani Vasiliy Levit won over a Greek boxer in the 91kg category of the 58th Belgrade Winner semi-finals.

    Kazakhstanis Ablaikhan Zhusupov (69k), Nurkanat Raiys (75kg), and Nurlan Saparbay (91) won bronze at the tournament.


    Tags:
    Sport Boxing
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!