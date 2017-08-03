Kazakhstanis lost 11 million tenge in pyramid schemes - State Revenue Committee

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan (SRC) notes the growth in the number of citizens deceived in various investment scams, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at a press conference today, the head of the Prevention and Control Department of the SRC Arman Yessembayev, said that unfortunately due to different reasons some people hesitate to report on the organizers and sponsors of such schemes.

He noted that the Committee's Economic Investigation Service is working to prevent the activities of financial pyramids adding that in the first six months of 2017, 21 criminal cases were under investigation and eight crimes were registered and that the amount of damage inflicted by illegal activities of pyramid schemes amounted to over KZT11 million.

Mr. Yessembayev added that the Committee carries out continuous awareness-raising and preventive work to warn the citizens about the dangers of dubious financial schemes emphasizing the negative consequences of getting involved in financial pyramids.