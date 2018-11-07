Kazakhstanis overpaid KZT 29B to monopolists, says Prosecutor General

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstanis have overpaid 29 billion tenges for utilities to monopolists over the past three years, announced Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Kairat Kozhamzharov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Power transmission and supply companies overestimate their expenditure by all means. The service cost illegally includes bonuses, loan payments, travel, and other non-existent expenditures. The audit found that people illegally have overpaid KZT 29 billion over three years," Kairat Kozhamzharov told today's meeting of the Security Council of Kazakhstan.

It should be mentioned that during the meeting of the Security Council, President Nursultan Nazarbayev has raised the issue of unlawful enrichment of monopolists at the expense of consumers and demanded to punish the natural monopoly entities which illegally advanced utility rates. Besides, the President of Kazakhstan also reprimanded Azamat Maitiyev, Chairman of the Committee for the Regulation of Natural Monopolies, Protection of Competition and Consumer Rights of the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan.