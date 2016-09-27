Kazakhstanis paid 884.7bln tenge of pension allowances since Jan 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 195.3bln tenge was spent on payment of basic pension allowances in Kazakhstan in January-August 2016. 689.4bln tenge was spent on payment of solidary pension allowances.

On September 1, the number of recipients of the basic pension payments made 2 mln 47 thousand people and the number of recipients of solidary pension payments made 2 mln 20 thousand people, the Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development says.



The amount of the basic pension payment is 11,965 tenge. The average amount of pension in Kazakhstan is 55,049 tenge (including the basic pension payment)