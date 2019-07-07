EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    10:48, 07 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstanis play dombra in Moscow's Red Square

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Three Kazakhstanis, living in Moscow, played dombra in the Red Square, the official website of the Kazakh Embassy in Russia reads.

    As is known, Kazakhstan declares the first Sunday of July as the Dombra Day. This year the country celebrates it for the second time. The sacred Kazakh instrument melodies are heard today around the country today and even abroad.

    Three Kazakh citizens, staying Russia, played today dombra to celebrate the new holiday and impress people.

    Culture
